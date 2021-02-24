Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:33 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Back Page

22.99 pc wives face sexual violence in 12 months

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

Some 22.99 per cent wife faced sexual violence by husband in the past 12 months while 27.74 per cent in life term, according to a survey on the country's four districts released on Tuesday.
About 30.54 per cent of women under the surveyed districts in Kurigram, Satkhira, Rajshahi, and Barguna said that they faced physical violence in the past 12 months (January 2020- December 2020).
But physical violence faced by the wife was 36.73 per cent in life term, said the survey by South Asian Network on Economic Modelling on 1,600 households. SANEM in association with ActionAid Bangladesh interviewed about 1,270 women aged 15-35.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
22.99 pc wives face sexual violence in 12 months
Myanmar generals under renewed pressure after G7 condemnation, sanctions
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Santan Sangsad, a platform of freedom fighters' offspring
Information Minister Hasan Mahmud addressing a discussion
11 foreign firms bidding for the project
Dhaka to host Int’l Block chain Olympiad in July
HC hands over accused to police on surrender 
1,018 BD workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for WC


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft