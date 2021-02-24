22.99 pc wives face sexual violence in 12 months

Some 22.99 per cent wife faced sexual violence by husband in the past 12 months while 27.74 per cent in life term, according to a survey on the country's four districts released on Tuesday.

About 30.54 per cent of women under the surveyed districts in Kurigram, Satkhira, Rajshahi, and Barguna said that they faced physical violence in the past 12 months (January 2020- December 2020).

But physical violence faced by the wife was 36.73 per cent in life term, said the survey by South Asian Network on Economic Modelling on 1,600 households. SANEM in association with ActionAid Bangladesh interviewed about 1,270 women aged 15-35.