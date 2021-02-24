11 foreign firms bidding for the project

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 23: As many as 11 international tenders have been submitted for construction of sewage treatment Plant of Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWASA).

Of them, six tenders from Chinese and Korean firms have been submitted for package-1, three from Chinese firms for package-2, and two from Chinese firms for Package-3.

Earlier, a total of 36 tender forms were sold for the project. Thirty-three tender forms were purchased by the Chinese firms while the rest by the Korean firms.

Project Director Engineer Ariful Islam said six tenders have been submitted for Package-1 on February 11, three tenders for Package-2 on February 14, and two tenders for Package-3 on February 18.

Arif said the evaluation of these tenders is going on. He hoped the evaluation will be completed by the next two months.

After evaluation, the firms will be appointed for the project, he said.

The entire project will be implemented in six phases. The CWASA invited the tenders for phase-1 which will be implemented first. Phase-1 has been divided into three packages. The first dropping date of international tenders for the project was January 5.

In the second time, the date of package-1 has been extended till February 4, Package-2 to January 31 and the Package-3 to January 28 with the request of the tenderers.

Ariful Islam said the date had been extended to create privileges for the international tenderers to participate in the bid. He termed the third time as the last chance for the bidders.

The construction work of the plant is expected to begin in June this year, Ariful Islam added.

The invitation for international tenders for the contractors of the project was floated in October last year.

According to CWASA sources, the appointment of the contractor will be completed by May this year while the signing of the agreement will be held on June.

With the signing of the agreement, the construction works of the plant will begin, CWASA sources added.

On Novemver 23 in 2019, the appointed consultant of the project JV of Erinco SDN BHD, a Malaysian firm, had signed an agreement with the BETS Consulting services of Bangladesh, Dev Consultants Limited and the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) of Bangladesh.





