Dhaka to host Int’l Block chain Olympiad in July

Bangladesh will host the global final of International Block chain Olympiad (Ibcol) in the first week of July with participation of contestants from 50 countries.

Block chain is a type of database and collection of information that is stored electronically on a computer system. Ibcol is an annual competition inviting current and recent students to propose solutions for real-world problems with technology.

Bangladesh will host the national final to sort out the best talents for the international level competition, as State Minster for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak detailed the event at a press meet held at ICT Tower in the capital on Tuesday. "We will host national block chain Olympiad on February 26-27. And for the first time in the country, the global final of Ibcol is scheduled to be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) in Dhaka on July 2-4," Palak added.

Earlier in 2020, Bangladeshi teams won two out of six main awards contesting at the global competition of Ibcol for first time. The practice of block chain technology helps reducing forgery in financial sector especially in stock markets.

Ibcol Bangladesh coordinator Habibullah N Karim, Bangladesh Computer Council executive director Parthapratim Deb and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology(Buet) Prof Mohammad Kaykobad spoke in the meeting.









