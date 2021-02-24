HC hands over accused to police on surrender 

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday handed over a person to the police after he surrendered and sought anticipatory bail in four separate human trafficking cases.

The court also ordered the Shahbag Police Station to take the accused into custody and produce him before Sylhet Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The court also ordered Supreme Court Registrar General to coordinate the execution of the order.

A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after refusing the petition filed by accused Motiur Rahman seeking anticipatory bail in the cases.

Advocate Md Shafiullah Haider appeared for the petitioner while Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Tamanna Ferdous represented the State.

During the hearing AAG vehemently opposed the petition saying that the accused was involved with human trafficking. The allegations against him are precise and serious. Accused Motiur Rahman was on the run for long and pleaded for anticipatory bail before the bench.

On December 1 in 2019, four cases under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act were filed against Motiur Rahman in Sylhet.







