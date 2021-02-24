Video
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:32 PM
Home Back Page

1,018 BD workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for WC

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Some 1,018 Bangladeshi workers have died in Qatar since the country won the right to host the FIFA World Cup 10 years ago.
The number of total deceased workers is over 6,500. They all are from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Baangladesh and Sri Lanka, reports The Guardian.   
According to the report, compiled from government sources, an average of 12 migrant workers from these five south Asian nations have died each week since the night in December 2010 when the streets of Doha were filled with ecstatic crowds celebrating Qatar's victory.
Data from India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka revealed there were 5,927 deaths of migrant workers in the period 2011-2020. Separately, data from Pakistan's embassy in Qatar reported a further 824 deaths of Pakistani workers, between 2010 and 2020.
The total death toll is significantly higher, as these figures do not include deaths from a number of countries which send large numbers of workers to Qatar, including the Philippines and Kenya. Deaths that occurred in the final months of 2020 are also not included. In the past 10 years, Qatar has embarked on an unprecedented building programme, largely in preparation for the football tournament in 2022.  
    -The Guardian


