60.5pc parents in favour of reopening schools

Almost 60.5 percent parents think schools should be reopened while 52.2 percent parents think it will increase the risk of corona infection.

The 'Citizens' Platform for SDG Implementation, Bangladesh' organised a programme titled 'School is finally opening: are we ready?' revealed the information on Tuesday.

Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Joint Director Avro Bhattacharya presented the results of the Citizen Platform's online survey titled 'Citizen Platform Online Survey 2021'.

The online survey of 1,960 participants found that 54.7% of parents did not feel safe sending their children to school. On the other hand, 68% of teachers feel safe going to school, according to the survey.

As many as 50.6% of parents think that school is not able to comply with the health guidelines, although 68% of the teachers think that they are able to ensure the health guidelines of the school.

Among others surveyed, 60.5% of respondents said the school should be opened, although 52.2% of respondents said it would increase the risk of infection. Convener of the Platform and Honorary Fellow of the CPD, Dr. Debapriya Bhattacharya presided over the function.

He said a mixed picture was emerging with the school opening situation. The main reason for this, he thinks, is that not everyone is equally prepared to open a school.

Director General of the Department of Secondary and Higher Education, Professor Syed Md Ghulam Farooq thinks the health guidelines are detailed and it will be difficult to execute all the rules inside the school.

Chairman, Board of Secondary and Higher Education, Dhaka, Professor Nehal Ahmed, expressed the same view, saying that in the present situation, schools can be opened only with secondary and higher secondary students on a limited scale.

Different educational institutions, teachers and parents from a total of 18 districts in and outside Dhaka participated in the dialogue.

The stakeholders including government officials, public representatives, academics and economists, also participated in the dialogue and shared their views and recommendations.







