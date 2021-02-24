CMM court took no cognizance of complaint

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Wednesday returned the complaint to the complainant of the case against four people including Hungary-based entrepreneur Zulkarnain Saer Khan alias Sami over Qatar-based Al Jazeera's report titled 'All the Prime Minister's Men.'

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam mentioned that there is no government sanction to the complainant to file the case.

The complainant mentioned three names in the case as accused, Swedish-Bangladeshi journalist and Netra News Editor-in-Chief Tasneem Khalil, British journalist David Bergman and acting Director General of Al Jazeera Media Network Mostefa Souag.

Advocate Moshiur Malek, founder and president of Bangabandhu Foundation on February 17 filed the case against the four with Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ashek Imam's court.

After a hearing, the Magistrate fixed Tuesday for passing order on the case. In the complaint, Malek said Al Jazeera broadcast a report on February 1 which was also published on YouTube and online newspapers.

In the petition, Moshiur Malek said the report aired by the Qatar-based television channel Al-Jazeera tarnished the image of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangladesh Army Chief.







