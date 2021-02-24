JS body finds list of 2,504 anti liberation people

A parliamentary watchdog has received names of 2,504 people identified as anti-liberation persons during the Liberation War in 1971.

This was disclosed at the 18th meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Tuesday, sources said.

Earlier, the watchdog has sent letters to the deputy commissioners (DCs), Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) and Commanders of the Liberation War, seeking the list of anti-liberation persons.

Till now, the standing committee has found 1,607 names of the anti-liberation persons from the greater Rangpur district and 897 names have come from different upazilas of the country.

According to the working papers, the parliamentary standing committee earlier recommended to publish the list of Razakars and anti-liberation persons in a gazette.

A report signed by the Deputy Secretary (Council Officer) of the Liberation War Affairs Ministry, Md Jahangir Hossain said the Ministry has formed a sub-committee which will formulate a complete and correct list of the members of Razakars, Al Badar, Al Shams and Shanti Committee members. When the sub-committee submits the list, it would be published in a gazette after scrutiny by the Freedom Fighters Council.

After the meeting, Chairman of the Standing Committee, former shipping minister Shahjahan Khan told journalists that the scrutiny cannot be continued for an indefinite period.

"We have recommended to the Ministry to complete the scrutiny process and prepare the complete and correct list as soon as possible," he added.

"We have also recommended increasing allowances and facilities of freedom fighters regarding their medical tests and medicines," he also said.

Among others, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, lawmakers Rafiqul Islam, Kazi Firoz Rashid and Moslem Uddin were present at the meeting.









