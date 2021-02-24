Missing army person’s body recovered from Sangu River

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 23: The body of an army person who went missing while taking bath in the Sangu River was recovered on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Asif Hossain Nishan, 21, a resident of Halisahar in Chattogram.

Anowara Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sheikh Jobayer Ahmed said a team of new army members came to Anawara upazlia for a winter training programme.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Farid Ahmed said Nishan went missing while taking bath in the Sangu River on Monday afternoon.

The body has been handed over to Bangladesh Army, he added. -UNB








