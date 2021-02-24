JU Chhatra Union president expelled over signature forgery

The authorities of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Tuesday have permanently expelled Mikha Piregu, president of JU Chhatra Union, for allegedly forging the signature and seal of the department's chairman for permission to attend special examinations.

Mikha Piregu was a student of Marketing department (44th batch) of the university and joint secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra Union (BCU) newly formed central committee.

The decision came at a special syndicate meeting, chaired by JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Farzana Islam on last November, said a press release.








