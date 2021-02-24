2 held with foreign made liquor in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 23: Ansar members of Chattogram Port detained two people with foreign liquor and beer from the main gate of CP on Tuesday .

Police said that the Ansar members detained two people while they were unloading 32 bottles of foreign liquor and 210 cans of beer into a CNG auto rickshaw from the port in a private car at around 11pm.

The two detainees were the driver of the CNG auto rickshaw and private car. The detainees with the liquor were handed over to Bandar police station this morning.







