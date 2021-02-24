Video
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Sports

Ronaldo's Crotone double keeps Juve in title hunt

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) shoots between Crotone's Italian midfielder Luca Marrone (L) and Crotone's Argentine defender Lisandro Magallan during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Crotone on February 22, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. photo: AFP

TURIN, FEB 23: Cristiano Ronaldo kept Juventus within sight of the Serie A summit on Monday with a headed brace which helped the champions to a 3-0 win over bottom club Crotone.
Portugal forward Ronaldo struck twice late in the first half to break the resistance of lowly Crotone and keep Juve eight points behind league leaders Inter Milan.
Weston McKennie made sure of the points midway through the second half, lashing home when the ball broke to him after a corner.
Andear Pirlo's side climb
to third with the win thanks also to Roma, who are a point back in fourth, only managing a
goalless draw at Benevento on Sunday night.
They are also four points behind second-placed AC Milan who have lost three of their last five league matches, including Sunday's 3-0 derby thumping at the hands of Inter.
Juve, chasing their 10th straight league title, have a game in hand on both Milan clubs and play Inter in the penultimate round of league games in Turin.
Crotone meanwhile remain rooted to the bottom of the division thanks to their fifth defeat on the bounce.    -AFP



