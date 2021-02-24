Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Sports

'Extraordinary' Muriel firing Atalanta before Real clash

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

BERGAMO, FEB 23: Luis Muriel has moved beyond his 'super-sub' role with a rich vein of form to boost Atalanta's hopes against Real Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie in Bergamo on Wednesday.
Colombian ace Muriel scored and set up countryman Duvan Zapata for another as Atalanta warmed up for the Spanish champions with a 4-2 win over Napoli to move up to fifth in Serie A at the weekend.
"Muriel is extraordinary, not only for the assist and the goal," said coach Gian Piero Gasperini after the forward scored in a ninth consecutive Serie A appearances as a starter.
"This year he has shown extraordinary mental, physical and athletic form, he has made a terrific leap in quality also in terms of consistency."
The 29-year-old is having the best campaign of his career with 17 goals so far including two in the Champions League group stages.
He will be keen to impress after a disappointing 18 months at Sevilla, signed from Sampdoria in 2017 as the La Liga side's most expensive transfer.
He scored 13 goals in 65 games in Spain before returning to Italy on a six-month loan spell with Fiorentina, moving on to Atalanta in mid-2019.
In his debut season, Muriel earned a reputation as a super-sub, scoring 18 Serie A goals despite only starting 10 matches.
This season he has scored 14 league goals, the same as AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and behind Cristiano Ronaldo (18) for Juventus and Inter's Romelu Lukaku (17).
But while Lukaku and Ronaldo's goals include four penalties and Ibrahimovic's three, only one of Muriel's have been from the spot.
"The coach is giving me space and more playing time lately so I want to make the most of it," said Muriel, who has scored 36 goals in 71 games for Atalanta.
- 'Unique opportunity' -
Gasperini has shaken things up at Atalanta in recent months with emblematic captain Alejandro 'Papu' Gomez frozen out after disagreeing with the coach over tactics during a Champions League match.
Gomez was left out of their final Group D game away at Ajax where Muriel scored the winner that sent the Italians through as runners-up behind Liverpool.
Gomez was then sold to Sevilla in January.
The match against 13-time European champions Real will be the biggest game ever played by the Italian team whose only major trophy was the 1963 Coppa Italia.
"It's a unique opportunity," said Muriel.
"If Atalanta play like against Napoli, conceding little and creating a lot, it will be very difficult for them too."
The Bergamo side have the second best attack in the Italian league behind leaders Inter Milan.
Muriel, Zapata, Robin Gosens and Cristian Romero were all on target at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday, the sixth time this season the club have scored with four different players.
"This gives us a morale boost before Real Madrid," warned 63-year-old Gasperini, who has transformed the club into one of the top Italian sides since taking over in 2016.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo's Crotone double keeps Juve in title hunt
'Extraordinary' Muriel firing Atalanta before Real clash
We believe we can achieve something new in New Zealand: Tamim
Navy, Army post win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey
Sri Lanka's Tharanga retires from international cricket
BFF U-15 talent hunt final round trial begins
BCB to introduce robust contract policy for players: Nazmul Hassan
Tigers depart for first tour during pandemic


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft