

We believe we can achieve something new in New Zealand: Tamim

Bangladesh national team left Dhaka for New Zealand on Tuesday at 4pm (Bangladesh time) on a Singapore Airlines flight. Tigers will play a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series in this tour.

Ahead of this tour, Bangladesh played a three-match ODI and two-match Test series against the West Indies at home.

After coming back from the New Zealand, Bangladesh are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series.

Tamim is hopeful of conquering the fear of the condition of New Zealand. "We know how tough the condition of New Zealand is for us. But it's not impossible (to do well there). I hope we can achieve something there that we never had," he said on Tuesday.

"We're confident of doing well in New Zealand," Saifuddin, the pace-bowling allrounder, told the media at BCB earlier in the day. "We'll get two weeks of time to practice ahead of the main series. I think it will help us prepare well."

The first ODI of New Zealand tour will take place on March 20 at the University of Otago Oval, Dunedin while the second and third ODIS will be played on March 23 and 26 at the University of Otago Oval, Dunedin and Basin Reserve, Wellington respectively. The first and last ODI will kick off at 4am while the second ODI at 7am (Bangladesh time).

The three-match T20Is series will be played on March 28, 30 and April 1 at the Seddon Park, Hamilton, McLean Park, Napier and Eden Park, Auckland. The first of these matches will kick off at 7am while the last two at 12pm (Bangladesh time).

Tamim will lead Bangladesh in ODIs while Mahmudullah Riyad will be captain in the T20Is.

Bangladesh played 35 ODIs and seven T20Is against New Zealand and won 10 ODIs, none of those was in New Zealand. Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I against the Blackcaps.

Bangladesh squad for New Zealand tour: Tamim Iqbal, Musaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mahedy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed. -UNB















