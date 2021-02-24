Navy, Army post win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey

Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Army won their respective matches of the Shaheed Smrity Hockey competition held on Tuesday at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

In the day's first match, Bangladesh Navy beat Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Prothistan (BKSP) by 7-3 goals.

In the proceeding, Ashraful Islam and Roman Sarkar struck twice each while Dwin Islam, Fazle Hossain Rabbi and Mainul Islam netted one goal each for Navy while Tasin Ali, Obaidul Hossain Joy and Amirul Islam netted one goal apiece for BKSP.

In the day's second match, Bangladesh Army defeated Bangladesh Air Force by 7-2 goals.

In the day's match, Mamun scored five goals while Milon Hossain and Tanjim supported him with one goal each for Army.

Sobuj and Shamim Mia netted one goal each for Air Force.

Organised by Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), a total of five teams are taking part in the meet, which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The five participating teams are Bangladesh Navy, Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Air Force, AHM Kamruzzaman Smrity Sangha and BKSP. -BSS







