Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Sports

Sri Lanka's Tharanga retires from international cricket

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118

Sri Lanka's Tharanga retires from international cricket

Sri Lanka's Tharanga retires from international cricket

COLOMBO, FEB 23: Sri Lanka's former opening batsman Upul Tharanga on Tuesday announced his retirement from international cricket after a 15-year career.
Tharanga, 36, has played 31 Tests, 235 one-day internationals and 26 Twenty20 matches.
"I believe it is time for me to bid farewell to my international cricket career," he said on Twitter.
His last Test appearance was in August 2017 against India at Pallekele where he scored 12 runs in a match Sri Lanka lost by an innings and 171 runs.
He has scored 1,754 Test runs, 6,951 in ODIs and 407 in T20s. In December, he featured in a local league tournament.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo's Crotone double keeps Juve in title hunt
'Extraordinary' Muriel firing Atalanta before Real clash
We believe we can achieve something new in New Zealand: Tamim
Navy, Army post win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey
Sri Lanka's Tharanga retires from international cricket
BFF U-15 talent hunt final round trial begins
BCB to introduce robust contract policy for players: Nazmul Hassan
Tigers depart for first tour during pandemic


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft