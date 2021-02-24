Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Sports

BFF U-15 talent hunt final round trial begins

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

The final round of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) U-15 talent hunt selection trial began on Tuesday morning at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in city's Kamalapur area, said a BFF press release.
A total of 73 selected rising booters from Chattogram, Barisal and Ramngpur division took part in the three-day selection program.
BFF and South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF vice president and development committee's chairman Ataur Rahman Manik, FIFA councilor member BFF and AFC member and BFF women's wing committee's chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF member Mohidur Rahman Miraj, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smalley, national football team, head coach Jamie Day, national football team's assistant coach Stuart Paul Wattkiss and BFF development committee's
members Mohammad Mohsin, Khandakar Rafiqul Islam, Golam Gaus, Shahid Hossin Swapan, and members of the BFF development committee witnessed the first day's trial.
Earlier, BFF organised the district phase talent hunt selection program from January 30 to February 15 while the division phase players' selection program began from February 19. The final round of the talent hunt players' selection programme began today after the end of district and divisional phase.
The talent hunt players' selection program is being held ahead of some international meets. The tournaments are - SAFF U-15 Championship 2021, SAFF U-16 Championship 2022 and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Championship 2023 qualifiers.
The Bangladesh U-15, U-16 and U-17 football team will take part in the above mentioned tournaments.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo's Crotone double keeps Juve in title hunt
'Extraordinary' Muriel firing Atalanta before Real clash
We believe we can achieve something new in New Zealand: Tamim
Navy, Army post win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey
Sri Lanka's Tharanga retires from international cricket
BFF U-15 talent hunt final round trial begins
BCB to introduce robust contract policy for players: Nazmul Hassan
Tigers depart for first tour during pandemic


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft