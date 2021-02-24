BFF U-15 talent hunt final round trial begins

The final round of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) U-15 talent hunt selection trial began on Tuesday morning at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in city's Kamalapur area, said a BFF press release.

A total of 73 selected rising booters from Chattogram, Barisal and Ramngpur division took part in the three-day selection program.

BFF and South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF vice president and development committee's chairman Ataur Rahman Manik, FIFA councilor member BFF and AFC member and BFF women's wing committee's chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF member Mohidur Rahman Miraj, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, BFF technical director Paul Thomas Smalley, national football team, head coach Jamie Day, national football team's assistant coach Stuart Paul Wattkiss and BFF development committee's

members Mohammad Mohsin, Khandakar Rafiqul Islam, Golam Gaus, Shahid Hossin Swapan, and members of the BFF development committee witnessed the first day's trial.

Earlier, BFF organised the district phase talent hunt selection program from January 30 to February 15 while the division phase players' selection program began from February 19. The final round of the talent hunt players' selection programme began today after the end of district and divisional phase.

The talent hunt players' selection program is being held ahead of some international meets. The tournaments are - SAFF U-15 Championship 2021, SAFF U-16 Championship 2022 and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Championship 2023 qualifiers.

The Bangladesh U-15, U-16 and U-17 football team will take part in the above mentioned tournaments. -BSS







