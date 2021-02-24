Video
BCB to introduce robust contract policy for players: Nazmul Hassan

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan on Monday said the board is working to introduce a robust policy for centrally contracted players.
In a sudden move, Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan recently opted to skip a Test series of Bangladesh to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His decision to prefer a foreign league over Bangladesh's Test series came as a shock to the board. But the board has approved Shakib's appeal as they are reluctant to force a player to play for the national team.
"We cannot deny it (the board is becoming reliant on the players). But this is not new. We are very clear that we won't force anyone to play for the national team. Those who don't want to play can skip. If anyone is more interested to play somewhere else denying his national duty, they are free to go. This message is for all, not only for Shakib," Nazmul told the media after an unofficial board meeting on Tuesday.
"We have discussed a new policy for the national contract. The previous contract has ended. Now, we are working on a new contract, and we'll introduce something new this time. In the new contract, every player has to make it clear what they want to play, and they will also have to make it distinct if they'll play for Bangladesh or not when they have other opportunities," he added.
Nazmul also said that it made him upset that a player is deciding to avoid national duty when the team is struggling to do well in Tests. He rather expected the players would concentrate more so that they can erase the past mistakes and come up with something good in the coming series.
"We need to know how many players are reluctant to play Tests so that we can concentrate more to make ready a new bunch of the guys who are interested to play Tests. We know it'll take some time, but we'll have a good future," Nazmul added.
In the recently concluded two-match Test series against West Indies, Bangladesh lost 2-0. Shakib was part of the first match but he could bowl only six overs due to a groin injury which eventually forced him out of the second match.
Shakib is currently on paternal leave as he and his wife are expecting their third child. It means that Shakib will not be available for the New Zealand tour as well.
Bangladesh are all set to fly for New Zealand on Tuesday. They'll play 3 ODIs and three T20Is on this tour.      -UNB


