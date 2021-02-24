Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Sports

Bangladesh\'s tour to New Zealand 2021

Tigers depart for first tour during pandemic

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's tour to New Zealand 2021
Bangladesh National Team pose for the photograph wearing new kit for the New Zealand Tour 2021. photo: BCB

Bangladesh National Team pose for the photograph wearing new kit for the New Zealand Tour 2021. photo: BCB

Long troop of Bangladesh, combining 20 cricketers and 15 staff and officials, left Dhaka on Tuesday for New Zealand to play three ICC World Cup Super League matches followed by as many T20i matches.
A Singapore Airlines flight carried Tigers at 4:00pm from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka and men in red and green are expected to reach at Christchurch at dawn.
After 4-day mandatory quarantine period, visitors will start 10-day long intra-squad practice. They will get local practice supports and net bowlers during 5-day's camp at Queenstown.
Before the departure, pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin told journalists that he has hunger for doing something better. He said, "I am not worried about my place in the playing eleven. Condition will suggest the better option in setting the best eleven. But I'll give my best shot if I get chance to play".
ODI skipper Tamimj Iqbal said at the airport, "We all know that the New Zealand condition is very tough for us to play. But nothing is impossible. We must try to achieve what we never could earlier".
The ODI series will kick start on March 20 at Dunedin. The following matches slated for March 23 and 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the Basin Reserve, Wellington respectively while the Twenty-20 matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly.  McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton are to host the T20 matches.
Tigers' made their last New Zealand trip in 2019 but returned home without completing the mission after deadliest attack at Mosque in Christchurch at the gazing spot of Bangladesh Cricket Team.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo's Crotone double keeps Juve in title hunt
'Extraordinary' Muriel firing Atalanta before Real clash
We believe we can achieve something new in New Zealand: Tamim
Navy, Army post win in Shaheed Smrity Hockey
Sri Lanka's Tharanga retires from international cricket
BFF U-15 talent hunt final round trial begins
BCB to introduce robust contract policy for players: Nazmul Hassan
Tigers depart for first tour during pandemic


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft