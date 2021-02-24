Tigers depart for first tour during pandemic



Bangladesh National Team pose for the photograph wearing new kit for the New Zealand Tour 2021. photo: BCB

A Singapore Airlines flight carried Tigers at 4:00pm from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka and men in red and green are expected to reach at Christchurch at dawn.

After 4-day mandatory quarantine period, visitors will start 10-day long intra-squad practice. They will get local practice supports and net bowlers during 5-day's camp at Queenstown.

Before the departure, pace bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin told journalists that he has hunger for doing something better. He said, "I am not worried about my place in the playing eleven. Condition will suggest the better option in setting the best eleven. But I'll give my best shot if I get chance to play".

ODI skipper Tamimj Iqbal said at the airport, "We all know that the New Zealand condition is very tough for us to play. But nothing is impossible. We must try to achieve what we never could earlier".

The ODI series will kick start on March 20 at Dunedin. The following matches slated for March 23 and 26 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch and the Basin Reserve, Wellington respectively while the Twenty-20 matches will be held on March 28, March 30 and April 1correspondingly. McLean Park, Napier alongside Eden Park, Auckland and Seddon Park, Hamilton are to host the T20 matches.

Tigers' made their last New Zealand trip in 2019 but returned home without completing the mission after deadliest attack at Mosque in Christchurch at the gazing spot of Bangladesh Cricket Team.







