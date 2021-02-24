Video
Home Sports

Patriotism comes first to Mustafiz

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

Mustafizur Rahman posted this photo on his facebook page citing 'Off to New Zealand'.



Shakib Al Hasan's decision to skip national duty for playing IPL flamed the debate of cricketers' dedication for the country. BCB President Nazmul Hasan recently expressed his frustration on Shakib's decision and clued up that they will allow Mustafizur Rahman as well to play IPL if he wants.
The matter of fact that Bangladesh cricket team will visit Sri Lanka to play couple of World Test Championship matches in April, during the IPL fixtures. Two Bangladesh players Shakib and Mustafiz were sold in the auction this year. One preferred franchise cricket and another player preferred the other side of the coin.
The Fizz however, roared his voice that he is a Tiger first to represent red and green flag. "Play for my country comes before anything," he told journalists on Tuesday. "If I may consider for Sri Lanka tour then I'll play Tests. And if not, BCB will inform me that I am out of the squad. I'll play IPL then after getting NOC from BCB".
"Patriotism comes first," he retorted his oath.
BCB President recently said that they are not in a position to create pressure on any player rather they want players to play for the nation willingly. The pace sensation atoned with Hasan and said, "No one pressurised to pick either of the options of playing for country and IPL".
"I didn't go to IPL in the past to play for my country. I am thinking similar way this time as well," he clarified his stance.
Mustafiz is not a regular arm with red ball to wear Tigers cap. He played first of the two-match Test series against West Indies last month and had twin scalps. But he is keen to represent the nation in the elite format of cricket. "I'll play Test if I am considered," he uttered.
"If I may not in the squad then I'll do what BCB want me to do. I've nothing to do but going to Sri Lanka when BCB feel like," the speedster explained.
IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals tented Mustafizur at the base price of one crore IRS while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vended Shakib Al Hasan for 3.2 crore Rupees for ensuing IPL season.


