

A pile of unidentified corpses



According to a Detective Branch source, many among the dead are victims of 'silent' killing' and 'Pre-planned murder'. However, Anjuman-Mofizul Islam, the lone private organization in the country involved in the burial of unidentified bodies, said they had buried at least 611 such bodies in the capital city alone. Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sir Solimullah Medical College Hospital have also carried out autopsies of these 611 bodies respectively during the period.



This pile of recovered unknown corpses paints a grim scenario of the country's failing safety & security condition. None can confirm for sure how these people died and who were the assassins. The victims could be both innocent people and miscreants. Similarly one can only guess the identity of the assassins.



However, families of victims do generally lodge complaints with the local police stations , and it's mysterious even the trend of lodging complaints have also come down.



Rights organisations and the Human Rights Commission have already expressed grave concern over the rise in the incidents of sudden disappearance and kidnapping of people under mysterious circumstances.



What's even more alarming, in many of the Pre-planned killing, cross-fire or extra-judicial cases - however we define the nature of killing - victims had been reportedly picked up by people introducing as law enforcers. Countering the allegation, law enforcers have rejected all accusations. However, it is time to investigate deeper into these allegations.



There are 23 fundamental rights as contained in our constitution. The fundamental rights are prescribed from Article 26 to 47A. Articles 31 and 32 of the Constitution of Bangladesh are meant to protect the fundamental rights of citizens.



According to Article 32: "No person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty, save in accordance with the law." But despite a clear guarantee by the constitution, the right to life and liberty have come under dangerous threat in Bangladesh.



True, that the government has made progress in many sectors, but when it comes to ensuring human rights, the country is failing. More to it, there is zero-accountability behind all the killings.



The only reasonable way to ensure accountability is by implementing a system of independent and neutral investigation coupled with fair and open trials. If we cannot ensure this crucial pre-condition, corpses, named or unnamed, would only keep piling up here and there.

