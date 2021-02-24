Video
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Excessive use of mobile phone

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Dear Sir
We know that mobile phone is one of the wonderful inventions of modern science, especially smartphones. We are getting the news of what is happening in different parts of the world within minutes. However, if we notice, we can realize how horrible the evil of overuse of this mobile phone is.

Everyone is spending excessive time on facebook, internet, WhatsApp and many other social networks. This addiction to mobile phones is putting everyone--from children to young people--at a terrible risk. Nowadays, when a child starts crying, we give him a mobile phone--this is a fatal mistake. By watching cartoons, playing games, the child begins to get used to the mobile phone. It is very bad when a student becomes addicted to the phone. Research shows that, excessive mobile phone use is causing many problems including visual problems, back pain and migraine problems. In addition, there are various mental negative effects of excessive use of mobile phone.

So, now is the time to be aware, otherwise the effects of excessive use of mobile phones will cause serious harms to us. We need to be aware and make children aware to stay safe.
Mst Zely khatun
Kurigram Government College



