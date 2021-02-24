Video
Home Countryside

Rajshahi growers dream of exporting new variety of potato

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Our Correspondent

A potato demonastration field in Tanore Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Feb 23: Potato growers in the district are dreaming of exporting potato to foreign countries.
Under supervision of Bangladesh Agriculture development Corporation (BADC), exportable potato of Asterix species has been cultivated on 20 acres of land in Rajshahi region.
According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) sources, if weather goes well, a new potential will be created for high-yielding potato cultivation in this region.
At present, seeing attractive exhibitions of Asterix seed potato farms, growers are showing interests to cultivate this rich potato species.
BADC sources said, Asterix species has been farmed primarily in two upazilas of the district.
In Tanore Upazila, it has been farmed on 18 acres in two places, and in one plot of two acres in Puthia Upazila; per acre production of 9 to 10 metric tons (MT) is being expected.
Block leader of BADC's seed potato production in Puthia, Prof Munsi Shakhawat Ullah said, "Office supplied me seeds of exportable Asterix species. These seeds were sown in two acre plot. Now plants are growing up in a disease-free condition under proper rearing and supervising."
It is expected, potatoes will gain maturity within 15-20 days, he added.
He further said, this exportable potato production will open new door of potential.
Already many are showing interest to farm this.
Deputy Director (Seed) of BADC zone in Rajshahi Hasan Towfikur Rahman Shamim said, on an experiment basis, the exportable Asterix species of potato has been cultivated in two seed production blocks; these are in satisfactory conditions.
It is expected, potato lifting will begin within 15-20 days, he said.
Weather of this region and soil are very suitable for potato production. If the export process is completed, growers will be much benefitted, he added.



