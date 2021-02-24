Video
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:30 PM
Home Countryside

Ex-JCD leader held at Nabinagar over firing

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 23: Police have arrested a former Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leader in Nabinagar Upazila of the district in a case filed for firing on a trader and demanding toll.
Nabinagar Circle Superintendent of Police Moqbul Hossain informed media on Sunday.
He said that Iqbal Hossain Raju, 48, former vice-president of District JCD and former general secretary of Nabinagar Municipality Unit of JCD, was arrested  from Nabinagar Bazar on Saturday night.
Police said some masked armed men attacked on businessman Rafiqul Islam on May 12 last year and demanded Tk 15 lakh. As Rafiqul denied giving the money, they fired two rounds of bullets at him.
Rafqul, later, filed as case against three persons Jewel, Yasin and Alal.
The next day, police in a drive recovered a revolver and 47 rounds bullet from the house of former union parishad member Mohan Mia's son Sadequl Islam. But Sadequl managed to flee the scene. Later, Sadequl was arrested from Dhaka on January 30 this year.


