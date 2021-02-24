Five nabbed with drugs in three districts

Five people including a woman were arrested with drugs in separate drives in three districts- Naogaon, Pabna and Laxmipur, in two days.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in separate drives, arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 205 bottles of phensedyl in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district in two days.

The arrested persons are: Sultan Hossain, 21, son of Shariful Islam of Sonarpara Village; and Borhan, 30, son of Joynal Abedin, and Ripon Hossain, son of Nazrul Islam, residents of Chakshabdal Village in Patnitala Upazila.

BGB sources said on information, a team of BGB led by Havildar Abul Kalam of Pagaldewa BOP conducted a drive in the border area on Monday morning and arrested Sultan with 30 bottles of phensedyl.

In another drive, Chakchandi BOP members led by Subedar Faruq Ahmed arrested Borhan and Ripon with eight bottles of phensedyl.

Earlier, a team of BGB lead by Havildar Khalilur Rahman of Agradwigun BOP recovered 167 bottles of phensedyl from the border area on Sunday night.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, the drug peddlers fled the scene leaving the contraband syrup at that time.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act, the arrested were sent to jail following court order.

Patnitala 14 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col SM Nadim Arefin Sumon, PSC, G, confirmed the matter.

PABNA: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a woman with 10gm of heroin from Ishwardi Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

The arrested person is Ratna Khatun, 35, a resident of Karammaja Nishipara Village in Santhia Upazila of the district.

DNC sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Arambaria area in the morning and arrested Ratna with the heroin.

District DNC In-Charge Sanwar Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed with Ishwardi Police Station (PS) in this connection.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man with 15 yaba tablets from Raipur Upazila in the district on Sunday night.

The arrested person is Rajon Saha, son of Dinesh Chandra Saha, a resident of Purbalach area under Raipur Municipality.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rina Manjil area at night and arrested Rajon with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Raipur PS, the arrested was produced before the court.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Abdul Jalil confirmed the matter.







