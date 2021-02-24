Human chain protests journo killing at Companyganj

COMPANYGANJ, NOAKHALI, Feb 23: A human chain was formed in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday demanding the exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of Journalist Borhanuddin Mozakker.

Companiganj Press Club organised the programme on the Bashurhat Bangabandhu premises at around 10:30am.

Companiganj Press Club President HM Mannan Munna and Hassan Imam Rusel, among others, spoke at the programme.

The speakers demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of the journalist.

Borhanuddin who received bullet injuries during a clash between two rival groups at Basurhat in the upazila on Friday died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital at around 10:45pm on Saturday while undergoing treatment there.

Journalist Borhanuddin was the correspondent of Dainik Bangla Samachar and Barta Bazar Online News Portal. Mozakker was the son of Noab Ali of Char Pokira Union in the upazila.







