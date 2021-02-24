Hotels, lorries fined at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Feb 22: A mobile court fined a total of Tk 16,250 to two hotels and two unlicensed lorries in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Monday.

The mobile courting was conducted by Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Kaberi Roy. It continued separate drives in different hotels and roads in Rasulpur Union from morning to noon.

According to the mobile court sources, the drive was carried out in the hotels on charge of using toxic chemicals and illegal food processing.

Besides, according to the Road Transport Act, two lorries were fined a total of Tk 1,250.







