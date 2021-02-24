Portraits of Bangabandhu, PM damaged at Sarishabari

SARISHABARI, LAXMIPUR, Feb 23: Miscreants have attacked Sheikh Russel Smriti Boys' Club in Sarishabari Upazila of the district and vandalised the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A complaint was filed in this regard on Sunday afternoon.

Club Advisor Mukul Hossain said a gang of 15 to 20 miscreants, led by Kamal Uddin, Julhas Uddin, Minhaj and Almas, attacked the club in Maguriapara Village at around 8:30pm on Saturday when a meeting was being held to mark Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

They vandalised portraits of Bangabandhu, Prime Minister, Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam, MP, State Minister for Information Dr Murad Hasan and Poura Mayor Monir Uddin and threw those to an adjacent ditch.

Being intercepted they also beat up the club members, vandalised furniture and looted valuables.

Club President Mostakin Mia lodged a written complaint with Sarishabari Police Station on Sunday afternoon in this connection.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of the PS Shahadat Hosain said action would be taken after investigation.







