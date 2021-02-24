Video
Home Countryside

Meghna erosion turns severe at Ramgati

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Our Correspondent

The photo shows erosion by the Meghna River in Ramgati Upazila of Laxmipur. photo: observer

The photo shows erosion by the Meghna River in Ramgati Upazila of Laxmipur. photo: observer

LAXMIPUR, Feb 23: Erosion by the Meghna River has taken a serious turn in the district in the dry season.
A number of villages in Ramgati Upazila of the district have already been devoured by the river.
The erosion-hit villages are Asli para, Ramgati Bazar and Ramdayal under Ramgati Upazila and Nasirganj, Hajiganj of Char Kalkini Union, Kadir Panditer Hat of Saheber Hat Union, Ludhua Folkon of Char Falkon Union and Dakshin Falkon of Patarihat Union in Kamalnagar Upazila.
While visiting, Observer correspondent observed that lands are disappearing as erosion continues.
Some 15,000 acres of crop lands, 18 educational institutions, cyclone shelter centres, five colonies of Ashrayan project, a stretch of 25 kilometre cross dam, roads, mosques and various structures have been devoured by the Meghna River in the last 50 years, locals informed.  
Md Farooque Ahmed, Executive Engineer of Laxmipur Water Development Board, informed new proposal has been prepared to start second phase works on river banks protection projects in the two upazilas.
Once the proposal is approved, initiatives would be taken to construct a sustainable embankment to protect the lands from river erosion, he added.





