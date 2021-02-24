Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Countryside

Two govt land grabbers arrested in Shariatpur

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

Two govt land grabbers arrested in Shariatpur

Two govt land grabbers arrested in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, Feb 23: District Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two alleged government land grabbers on Saturday.
The arrested persons are General Secretary of District Sports Association Abdus Salam and Abu Alam Madber.  
 The arrestees will be taken to the court on Wednesday with a seven-day remand urge, according to police sources.
The arrested persons allegedly grabbed different government lands including residence of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shariatpur. They also occupied other government office lands by producing fake documents, the sources said.
It was learnt, Khash Khatian No. 1 and No. 81 of Uttar Maddhopara Mouza in the Sadar Upazila of Shariatpur, and 111, 116, 119, 131, 132, 96, 97, 99, 100, 112, 128 and 129 belong to the government. Since 1977, these lands have been regarded government lands. The lands  included the residence of SP, police barracks, and other government lands.
 For all these lands, a fraudster gang allegedly made fake ledgers no. 205 and 206, and false documents; and later,  they applied for registration to Assistant Land Officer's Sadar Office in Shariatpur.
Sensing this situation, SP SM Ashrafuzzaman inquired about various government offices and departments to protect the government lands.
Palang Union's Assistant Land Officer Md Jewel Hossain Dhali lodged a case against Abdus Salam Madbar, Abu Alam Madbar, Abul Kalam Azad Madbar and others with Palang Model Police Station on February 17.
According to sources, the case is being inquired by DB Inspector Mohammad Saiful Alam. The DB team arrested Abdus Salam and Abu Alam Madbar from in front of the Shariatpur Stadium.
SP SM Ashrafuzzaman said, as the case has been filed, legal action will be taken after inquiry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajshahi growers dream of exporting new variety of potato
Ex-JCD leader held at Nabinagar over firing
Five nabbed with drugs in three districts
Human chain protests journo killing at Companyganj
Hotels, lorries fined at Gafargaon
Portraits of Bangabandhu, PM damaged at Sarishabari
Meghna erosion turns severe at Ramgati
Two govt land grabbers arrested in Shariatpur


Latest News
Apple buys a company every three to four weeks
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft