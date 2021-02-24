

Two govt land grabbers arrested in Shariatpur

The arrested persons are General Secretary of District Sports Association Abdus Salam and Abu Alam Madber.

The arrestees will be taken to the court on Wednesday with a seven-day remand urge, according to police sources.

The arrested persons allegedly grabbed different government lands including residence of Superintendent of Police (SP) in Shariatpur. They also occupied other government office lands by producing fake documents, the sources said.

It was learnt, Khash Khatian No. 1 and No. 81 of Uttar Maddhopara Mouza in the Sadar Upazila of Shariatpur, and 111, 116, 119, 131, 132, 96, 97, 99, 100, 112, 128 and 129 belong to the government. Since 1977, these lands have been regarded government lands. The lands included the residence of SP, police barracks, and other government lands.

For all these lands, a fraudster gang allegedly made fake ledgers no. 205 and 206, and false documents; and later, they applied for registration to Assistant Land Officer's Sadar Office in Shariatpur.

Sensing this situation, SP SM Ashrafuzzaman inquired about various government offices and departments to protect the government lands.

Palang Union's Assistant Land Officer Md Jewel Hossain Dhali lodged a case against Abdus Salam Madbar, Abu Alam Madbar, Abul Kalam Azad Madbar and others with Palang Model Police Station on February 17.

According to sources, the case is being inquired by DB Inspector Mohammad Saiful Alam. The DB team arrested Abdus Salam and Abu Alam Madbar from in front of the Shariatpur Stadium.

SP SM Ashrafuzzaman said, as the case has been filed, legal action will be taken after inquiry.















