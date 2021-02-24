Video
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021
Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Countryside

Two housewives killed in two districts

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondents

Two housewives were allegedly killed by their husbands in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Sirajganj, in two days.
SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A housewife was slaughtered allegedly by her husband in Senbag Upazila of the district on Tuesday over family feud.
Deceased Tahmina Akhter Mina, 55, was the wife of Abdur Rob alias Babul driver,60, of Sadekpur Village under Kabilpur Union.
Police, however, detained the accused and seized a blood-stained knife.
Quoting locals, police said expatriate Babul returned home five/six months ago. Since then, the couple had been engaged in quarrel.
Neighbours heard the screams of the quarrelling couple from their home in the morning.
Later, they rushed to Babul's house and found Tahmina lying in a pool of blood.
They also caught Babul with a blood-stained knife.
SIRAJGANJ:  A housewife has allegedly been strangled by her husband in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district over family feud.
The deceased was identified as Ayesha Khatun, 30, wife of Md Mostafa, of Batia Purbapa Village.
Police recovered the hanging body from a mango tree behind their house on Monday afternoon.
Quoting the victim's family, Officer-in-Charge of Shahjadpur Police Shahid Mahmud Khan said Mostafa strangled Ayesha and then hanged the body from a mango tree on Sunday night as she tried to refrain him from gambling.
The accused went into hiding after the incident, police said.


« PreviousNext »

