Woman ‘hacked to death by son’ in Shariatpur

SHARIATPUR, Feb 23: A woman has been hacked to death allegedly by her son in Gosairhat Upazila of Shariatpur district.

Deceased Anwara Begum, 60, was the wife of Matin Khan, a resident of Laxmipur Village under Nagerpara Union in the upazila.

However, police in a drive arrested accused Malek Khan.

Local people said Malek used to think that his parents wrote the inherited land in his younger sister's name. Over this suspicion, he have been angry with them for the last couple of days.

On Sunday evening, he hacked Anwara on the head with an axe, leaving her dead on the spot.

After recovery, police sent the body to a local hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge of Gosairhat Police Station Molla Saheb Ali.







