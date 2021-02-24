Disha Ravi granted bail

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for sedition over the creation of an online toolkit to help protesting farmers.

Judge Dharmender Rana said there was little to hold Ravi, a founder of the local chapter of Swedish climate crusader Greta Thunberg's movement, in custody any longer.

Her arrest at home in the southern city of Bengaluru earlier this month stoked criticism of repression of dissent.

Police said she was involved in producing and disseminating an action plan that sparked violence during farmers' protests in Delhi. Her lawyers said the arrest was illegal and there was nothing seditious in the toolkit. -REUTERS