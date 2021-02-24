Rockets target US embassy

BAGHDAD, Feb 23: A volley of rockets on Monday targeted the high-security zone in the Iraqi capital that is home to the US embassy, the military and security sources said.

The attack is the third in a week to target Western diplomatic, military or commercial installations across Iraq after months of relative calm.

At least two rockets landed within the perimeter of the Green Zone, where the American and other foreign embassies are based, according to a statement by Iraq's security services.

A security source within the Green Zone said the C-RAM anti-rocket defence system deployed at the US embassy had not fired because the rockets were not projected to land within the diplomatic compound.

A US-led coalition deployed in Iraq since 2014 to help local forces fight jihadists also operates a base near the American embassy. -AFP








