Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Foreign News

NASA releases first audio from Mars, video of landing

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

This NASA photo released on February 22 shows a panorama, taken on February 20, by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, stitched together from six individual images after they were sent back to Earth. photo : AFP

This NASA photo released on February 22 shows a panorama, taken on February 20, by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, stitched together from six individual images after they were sent back to Earth. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Feb 23: The US space agency NASA on Monday released the first audio from Mars, a faint crackling recording of a gust of wind captured by the Perseverance rover.
NASA also released the first video of last week's landing of the rover, which is on a mission to search for signs of past life on the Red Planet.
A microphone did not work during the rover's descent to the surface, but it was able to capture audio once it landed on Mars. NASA engineers played a 60-second recording.
"What you hear there 10 seconds in is an actual wind gust on the surface of Mars picked up by the microphone and sent back to us here on Earth," said Dave Gruel, lead engineer for the camera and microphone system on Perseverance.
The high-definition video clip, lasting three minutes and 25 seconds, shows the deployment of a red-and-white parachute with a 70.5-foot-wide (21.5-meter-wide) canopy.
It shows the heat shield dropping away after protecting Perseverance during its entry into the Martian atmosphere and the rover's touchdown in a cloud of dust in the Jezero Crater just north of the Red Planet's equator.
"This is the first time we've ever been able to capture an event like the landing on Mars," said Michael Watkins, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which is managing the mission.
"These are really amazing videos," Watkins said. "We binge-watched them all weekend."
Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for science, said the video of Perseverance's descent is "the closest you can get to landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Disha Ravi granted bail
Rockets target US embassy
FB to restore Australia news
NASA releases first audio from Mars, video of landing
Russia blasts EU sanctions over Navalny crackdown
Serum Institute despatches first Covax vaccines
US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax records to prosecutors
Biden’s Justice pick calls extremism his ‘first priority’


Latest News
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
CEC-Rezaul sued over CCC vote rigging
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft