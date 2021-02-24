Russia blasts EU sanctions over Navalny crackdown

MOSCOW, Feb 23: Russia's foreign ministry on Monday blasted the European Union's decision to impose sanctions on Russian officials over the crackdown on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and his supporters.

EU foreign ministers earlier Monday agreed to impose sanctions on four senior Russian officials, diplomats told AFP, after Navalny's associates urged the ministers to go after oligarchs accused of funding President Vladimir Putin's rule.

The diplomats did not name the targeted individuals nor give details about them.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry called the new sanctions "disappointing" and said they were prepared under a "far-fetched pretext". -AFP







