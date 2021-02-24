US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax records to prosecutors

NEW YORK, Feb 23: The US Supreme Court on Monday allowed the release of Donald Trump's tax records to criminal prosecutors, rejecting a last-ditch bid by the former president's lawyers to keep them secret.

Trump, 74, has been waging a protracted legal battle to prevent his tax records from being handed over to New York prosecutors probing hush payments to women and possible fraud.

The nation's highest court denied the request filed by lawyers for Trump without comment, paving the way for the documents to be handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

The prosecutor, a Democrat, has been fighting for over a year to obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns as part of an investigation into the ex-president's finances.

Monday's ruling concerns a subpoena that Vance had issued to Trump's accountants Mazars USA in August 2019 ordering it to furnish documents stretching back to 2011.

"The work continues," Vance said in a three-word statement issued after the ruling.

Vance's probe was initially focused on payments made before the 2016 presidential election to two women who claim they had affairs with Trump, including porn star Stormy Daniels. But the state-level investigation is also now examining possible allegations of tax evasion, and insurance and bank fraud. -AFP







