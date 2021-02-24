Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 February, 2021, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Exams of DU-affiliated colleges to continue       
Home Foreign News

US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax records to prosecutors

Published : Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NEW YORK, Feb 23: The US Supreme Court on Monday allowed the release of Donald Trump's tax records to criminal prosecutors, rejecting a last-ditch bid by the former president's lawyers to keep them secret.
Trump, 74, has been waging a protracted legal battle to prevent his tax records from being handed over to New York prosecutors probing hush payments to women and possible fraud.
The nation's highest court denied the request filed by lawyers for Trump without comment, paving the way for the documents to be handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.
The prosecutor, a Democrat, has been fighting for over a year to obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns as part of an investigation into the ex-president's finances.
Monday's ruling concerns a subpoena that Vance had issued to Trump's accountants Mazars USA in August 2019 ordering it to furnish documents stretching back to 2011.
"The work continues," Vance said in a three-word statement issued after the ruling.
Vance's probe was initially focused on payments made before the 2016 presidential election to two women who claim they had affairs with Trump, including porn star Stormy Daniels. But the state-level investigation is also now examining possible allegations of tax evasion, and insurance and bank fraud.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Disha Ravi granted bail
Rockets target US embassy
FB to restore Australia news
NASA releases first audio from Mars, video of landing
Russia blasts EU sanctions over Navalny crackdown
Serum Institute despatches first Covax vaccines
US Supreme Court allows release of Trump tax records to prosecutors
Biden’s Justice pick calls extremism his ‘first priority’


Latest News
World's biggest cricket stadium renamed after India's Modi
PBI asked to investigate case against Nasir, Tamima
Sheikh Rehana receives coronavirus vaccine
Country reports 5 COVID deaths, 428 cases in a day
Students' protest halts vehicular movement in Science Lab
BNP to hold grand rally at Suhrawardy Mar 30
Inception workshop on Phytosanitary Trade Compliance to be held today
8 brick kilns fined Tk 39 lakh in Ashulia
UP member shot dead inside Rangamati govt office
CEC-Rezaul sued over CCC vote rigging
Most Read News
Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima sued
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
2nd dose of vaccine to be given from Apr 7
Columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away
Ibrahim Khaled no more
Sirajganj road accident leaves 5 dead
Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf 'gunfight'
Another 2m doses of COVID vaccine arrives in Dhaka
'Iqbal hurled grenade during August 21st attack'
August 21 grenade attack: Convicted accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft