Rift rends pro-BNP lawyers’ forum

Bangladesh Nationalist Party's lawyers wing Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum (JAF) has plunged into a crisis over its candidates' nomination to contest the upcoming Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) polls as the internal conflict came to the fore.

To control the conflict, the party has suspended a candidate from the party's affiliation on Monday.

Though the party has picked Advocate Md Fazlur Rahman as president and Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal as secretary for the election of SCBA scheduled to be held on March 10 and 11 another panel was declared by a rebel group of BNP- backed lawyers.

Due to bitter internal feud, another panel led by ABM Waliur Rahman Khan and Mirza Al Mahmood as president and secretary, respectively, is contesting in the upcoming election. Fazlur Rahman is the Member Secretary of the JAF central committee, and Ruhul Quddus Kazal is the incumbent secretary of the SCBA.

The party's nomination board, headed by former Attorney General AJ Mohammad Ali and other senior leaders, finalized the Jatiyatibadi Ainjibi Oikkaya Parishad, popularly known as the Blue panel, interviewed the nomination seekers on February 14 at Nayapaltan office in the capital.

Later, the board declared the 14- member panel led by Fazlur Rahman and Ruhul Quddus Kazal.BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman joined the interview and meeting from London through video conference while the interview took place.

Sources said BNP law secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal is in the dominating position over the nomination and distributing the post among the people under his umbrella.

On the day, claiming as Jatiyatibadi Ainjibi Oikkaya Parishad, ABM Waliur Rahman Khan and Mirza Al Mahmood declared a separate rebel panel at a press conference at the Law Reporters Forum (LRF) office in the Supreme Court.

There are two committees in the SC unit of JAF; one is led by Md Abdul Jabber Bhuiyan and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, while another faction is led by Md Golam Mostafa and Rafiqul Islam Talukder Raja.

Abdul Jabber Bhuiyan and Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal were elected president and secretary of the SC unit of JAF, respectively.

Bhuyan is the incumbent senior vice president of the SCBA and Sajal, who had joined BNP from Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP) in 2008, now the member of central BNP.

But they face opposition inside the JAF, as the former senior Vice president of SCBA, Md Golam Mostafa, and former senior assistant secretary of the SCBA Rafiqul Haque Talukder Raja have set up a counter-committee of SC unit.

Ahead of the SCBA election, they declared the blue panel led by Waliur Rahman Khan and Mirza Al Mahmood.

Waliur Rahman Khan was the former senior vice president of the SCBA, suspended from the party for his candidacy in the SCBA election in 2019.

Mirza Al Mahmood, a member of the central convening committee and one of the former joint secretaries of the JAF SC unit, was suspended on Monday.

A letter signed by party's senior joint general secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was issued saying that you were suspended from all the posts due to the breach of party discipline, including primary membership, following the party constitution. This decision will be effective immediately.

The panel is continuing the election campaign, and the panel arranges a procession in the court area every working day.

The SCBA election will be held on March 10 and 11 as nomination submission begins from February 18 to 28. According to the election schedule, the candidate would have the scope to withdraw their nomination on March 30.

According to sources, the dispute has become so deep-rooted that it affects the cohesion of the lawyer unit of the party centering JAF SC unit formation and ahead of the SCBA election.

The central convening committee comprising 179 members was declared on October 3 in 2019, led by senior lawyer Khandaker Mahbub Hossain and Md Fazlur Rahman. A letter was issued by Belal Ahmed, office secretary of BNP, saying that the committee will form an elected committee through an election within 90 days.

During this time, the convening committee has declared 60 district committees but could not form either the central or SC unit. Therefore, some leaders took the initiatives to declare the SC unit of JAF. On January 24, they formed a committee for arranging elections led by former Justice Faisal Mahmud Foyzee.

Two days later, the central convening committee declared a SC unit committee led by Abdul Jabber Bhuian and Kamrul Islam Sajal, which was termed a pocket committee by the rebel group claiming that it was declared without any election by the choice of Fazlur Rahman.

On February 4, Fazlur Rahman, member secretary of the JAF central convening committee, suspended two leaders Rafiqul Haque Talukder Raja and Mirza Al Mahmood as its members for breaching the discipline named.

Many of the supporters of JAF have become inactive in politics in the wake of intra-party rivalry, sources said.

Talking to the Daily Observer, some lawyers said the party-nominated candidates might face difficulty achieving victory in the SCBA due to their internal severe conflict. 'The situation may worsen if the dual panel candidacy is not resolved immediately,' a leader of the JAF said, wishing not to be named.

Seven times elected former secretary of SCBA and joint general secretary of BNP Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon is reportedly sluggish in the party activities.

Lawyer Manir Hossain, former senior vice president of the JAF SC unit, now the vice president of the new committee, who sought nomination as secretary in the recent years has become frustrated even though the party leaders have given assurance to him to file a nomination as vice president in this year.

But finally, he did not get the nomination, so he expressed distress on his Facebook wall upon the party leaders.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Barrister Kayser Kamal, law secretary of BNP, said that there is no conflict in the JAF, adding that we are united and working to secure a win in the SCBA election.