NBR summons former BB deputy governor SK Sur

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has summoned Sitangshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury, former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank and his wife Suparna Sur Chowdhury, for their bank

account details. The letter of summons from the NBR Central Intelligence Cell reached all the banks on Monday. The NBR sent the letter last Thursday.

The same letter also sought information on the accounts of Shah Alam, the Current Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, tax detectives have sought all kinds of bank accounts of his two wives Shaheen Akhter Shelley and Nasrin Begum.

The letter asked them to provide information on all types of bank accounts within seven days.








