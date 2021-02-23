611 unidentified bodies recovered last year

At least 611 unidentified bodies have been recovered from the desolate and marshy land in different parts of the country, mostly from the outskirts of the capital, last year.

Around 50 bodies were recovered per month. At least 53 unidentified bodies were recovered last month.

As many as 15 to 20 homicides are committed in the capital in a month on average, according to the police.

Detective Branch Joint Commissioner Mahbub Alam came up with the figure at a press conference last week.

He said two incidents of murder had taken place so far in the capital in the current month.

According to sources, many of the deceased were victims of 'silent' killing and pre-planned murder. However, Anjuman-Mofizul Islam, the only private organization in the country involved with the burial of unidentified bodies, said they had buried 611 bodies in last one year in the capital city alone.

An official of Anjuman-Mofizul Islam told the Daily Observer that on some occasions they could identify the body after the burial.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Sir Solimullah Medical College Hospital have carried out autopsies 611 bodies respectively during the period.

Meanwhile, some vested quarters of the government hospitals in the capital sell skeletons of unclaimed dead bodies.

At least 3,000 skeletons are needed for both government and private medical college students each year.

Unclaimed bodies having minor injuries are preserved with care and are taken out of hospital without autopsy, said sources at hospitals and graveyards preferring anonymity.

Bangladesh Medical College sources, however, said skeletons were collected on separate occasions from several medical colleges, including Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) and were dumped because those were unusable.

The incidents caused quite a stir, though police seem to be reluctant to dig deeper into the incident for reasons unknown.

A high official of police HQ told The Daily Observer on Monday that police recovered many unidentified bodies and of them at least 80 percent were victims of road accident, 10 percent pre-planned killing and 10 percent were floating people.

No one knows for sure how these people died and who were the assassins. The victims could be both innocent people and miscreants. Similarly one can only guess the identity of the assassins.

But the families of the victims do generally lodge complaints with the local police stations.

Rights organisations and the Human Rights Commission have already expressed grave concern over the rise in the incidents of sudden disappearance and kidnapping of people under mysterious circumstances.

The miscreants dump the bodies late in the night or at dawn for fear of their own lives. But most of the bodies recovered remain unidentified, police said.

The dumping of bodies in desolate places and the incidents of sudden disappearance of people, mainly from Dhaka city, could be very much linked.

In most of the cases, the victims are picked-up by people introducing themselves as law enforcers. However, the law enforcers have denied the accusations.







