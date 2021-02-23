Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19: 7 die, 366 infected in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The country saw seven more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,356, said a press release issued by the
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 366 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 543,717.
Besides, 692 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 492,059 with a 90.50 per cent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, 11,103 samples were tested in 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,958,776 samples have been tested in the country so far.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rift rends pro-BNP lawyers’ forum
NBR summons former BB deputy governor SK Sur
611 unidentified bodies recovered last year
C-19: 7 die, 366 infected in 24 hours
Univs to reopen on May 24: Dipu Moni
DU students give 72-hr ultimatum to reopen  residential halls
Wearing glasses can prevent C-19 contamination: Indian study
Assess whether situation is conducive to reopen edn institutions: PM


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft