C-19: 7 die, 366 infected in 24 hours

The country saw seven more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,356, said a press release issued by the

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 366 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 543,717.

Besides, 692 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 492,059 with a 90.50 per cent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 11,103 samples were tested in 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,958,776 samples have been tested in the country so far.



