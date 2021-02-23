|
C-19: 7 die, 366 infected in 24 hours
Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM Count : 36
The country saw seven more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,356, said a press release issued by the
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 366 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 543,717.
Besides, 692 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 492,059 with a 90.50 per cent recovery rate.
Meanwhile, 11,103 samples were tested in 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,958,776 samples have been tested in the country so far.