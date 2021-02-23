Univs to reopen on May 24: Dipu Moni

The government has decided to reopen all universities after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, said Minister of Education Dipu Moni.

The Education Minister made the remarks at an emergency virtual press conference on Monday noon.

She said students have lagged behind in their studies as the educational institutions have remained closed for about one year. Though online classes are open, many students were deprived of the facility.

Considering the students future, I have had multiple meetings with the University Grants Commission and the Vice Chancellors of public universities. With the consent of all and with the advice of

experts, "We have decided to open all the universities in the country from May 24."

The Education Minister further said the universities will be opened first as per the government decision. Then all the other educational institutions at the secondary and higher secondary level will be reopened.

All schools and colleges have completed the preparation for the reopening.

Dipu Moni also said after the reopening of the school-college, the SSC and HSC candidates of 2021 will be given classes six days a week. Students of other levels will be given one class a week. They will be taught a short syllabus for six days. After completing the syllabus, a test or pre-test will be conducted and a public examination will be organized for them, she added.





