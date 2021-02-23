Video
Assess whether situation is conducive to reopen edn institutions: PM

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday directed the authorities concerned to review the situation whether the environment is created to reopen the educational institutions amid Covid-19 pandemic.
She also instructed the authorities concerned to give vaccines to teachers,
officials and employees of the educational institutions before reopening them.
The instructions were given during informal discussion after cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat. The PM chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban while her cabinet colleagues attended from the Secretariat's Cabinet conference room.
After the meeting, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told reporters at a briefing that the Prime Minister has asked the authorities concerned, including the Ministry of Education, to assess whether situation is conducive to reopen the educational institutions.
"We will sit at a meeting (inter-ministerial) within 5-6 days to review the situation regarding reopening of the educational institutions as per the directive of the Prime Minister," the cabinet secretary said
The educational institutions have remained closed since March 17 last year due to the outbreak of Covid 19 in the country. The authorities have already extended the closure till February 28 this year.


