Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:12 AM
City corporns failure make mosquitoes more menacing

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Mizanur Rahman

Lakes, canals, ponds and other waterbodies in Dhaka are becoming a safe breeding ground for mosquitoes due to insufficient cleaning efforts. Mosquitoes on the stagnant water at Sepahibag on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

As the two city corporations failed to launch any successful drives to eradicate mosquito city dwellers have been suffering from mosquito nuisance over the last couple of months.
Many of Dhaka residents live and grow in slums where mosquitoes are their close companion all day and night.
Marshy, unclean and scattered water bodies sprouting around the shanty colonies and also at other places of the capital provide them a safe breeding ground.
Rabiul Islam, a residence at Segunbagicha area in the capital told the Daily Observer mosquito infestation in the city is disrupting public life. Dengue panic has appeared in the minds of the city dwellers due to mosquito infestation.     Sources said the government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people in 2019. Last year, 101,354 people were hospitalized with dengue in the country.
Of them, 101,037 made full recovery. The city dwellers had to suffer a lot that year.
At that time, the mosquito eradication activities of the two city corporations (DSCC and DNCC) were also criticized. According to the Health Emergency Operations Center and Control Room of the Department of Health, the number of dengue patients in the hospital is increasing day by day.
In the last one month, 32 dengue patients have been admitted to the hospital.
Residents of Rampura, Magbazar, Gulshan, Jatrabari, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Natunbazar and Basabo areas of the capital said the mosquito infestation started in the afternoon.
There is no relief even by hanging mosquito nets. Again the smoke of the coil is not tolerated. So the coil cannot be used.
They claimed that the mosquito repellent is not working adding, "Spraying mosquito repellent in the afternoon or evening cannot drive out mosquitoes."
The worst sufferers live at Jatrabari, Pallabi, Sayedabad, Mirpur, Kazipara, Shyamoli, Banani, Gulshan, Mohakhali, Mohammad-pur, Niketon, Uttara, Rampura, Gendaria, Moghbazar, Panthapath, Dhanmondi, Jigatola, Hazaribagh, Lalbagh and Kamrangirchar.
Adilur Rahman, a resident of the capital's Dhanmondhi told the Daily Observer, mosquitoes dominate everywhere in the country including the capital city Dhaka.
There is no place which is not filled with garbage and other things for mosquitoes to breed there by millions.
He said there was a time when the authorities concerned would undertake mosquito eradication programmes from time to time much to the relief of the inhabitants of towns and cities. Unfortunately, these days the programames are hardly noticed.
Like Adilur, many residents of Old Dhaka, Azimpur, Rayer Bazar, Mohammadpur, Shewrapara, Uttara, Kalabagan, Shukrabad, Farmgate, Nakhalpara and Tejgaon told the this correspondent that the mosquito irritation was driving them crazy every day.
A senior official of DSCC told the Daily Observer, they had received a number of objections about the sudden increase of mosquitoes from city residents.
ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) said, "Mosquito control in south city is in a much better position than ever before. Mosquitoes grow somewhat during this winter. We are carrying out regular activities to kill mosquitoes. At the same time, we are regularly monitoring."
Selim Reza, the CEO of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) said, "The incidence of mosquito increases during the winter. We are regularly monitoring mosquito eradication activities on behalf of the City Corporation as well as testing the quality of medicines."
"If the amount of medicine is too much, balance of environment will be disturbed. We use mosquito repellents with this in mind. So, it would be wrong to say that medicine is not working," he added.
Although the city corporation has played a significant role in mosquito eradication activities during the monsoon season, it is currently in decline. The city corporation has to clean the canals and ditches as well as destroy the mosquito larvae now.
Afzal Hossain Labu, an NGO worker, said many people, including children and teenagers, are now under house arrest due to mosquito panic. Mosquito infestation during the day makes it difficult to keep children at home."
The quality of the mosquito repellent sprayed by the city corporation from time to time is not good, he alleged.
Meanwhile, many people of Dhaka have expressed their displeasure over the mosquito infestation through social media. Some are posting pictures and videos of blood-sucking mosquitoes.
Kabirul Bashar, a professor of Entomology at Jahangirnagar University, said that the spread of Culex mosquitoes increases every year from November to March especially in areas where there are ponds, canals, ditches and lakes. The incidence of mosquitoes is much higher this year as well. If not controlled urgently now, this mosquito will plague the people of Dhaka till March. Homes are not safe anywhere now. People can't stand outside for mosquito bites. According to the sources, a total of 13 water bodies in DSCC are filled with garbage.
According to sources, the two city corporations allocated around Tk 47 crore to kill and prevent mosquitoes breeding this year.


