BNP seeks to send Khaleda abroad for treatment

BNP wants to send Khaleda Zia abroad for advance treatment. The party has demanded of the government to lift the ban on her treatment abroad.

Nazrul Islam Khan, a member of the party's standing committee, made the demand at a press conference at the BNP's Gulshan office on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who was

convicted in two corruption cases, was temporarily released by the government on March 25 last year amid a coronavirus epidemic. It was later extended for another six months at the request of her family, which is scheduled to expire on March 24.

Nazrul Islam said Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various old-age complications including arthritis, diabetes and eye sight problems for many years. She needs proper treatment, which is not possible here," he added.

Mentioning that "Even Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) cannot ensure her treatment," Nazrul Islam said and added, "Khaleda Zia may need to go abroad for advance treatment."

Demanding to ensure Khaleda Zia's fundamental rights to medical treatment, the BNP standing committee member said, "Government's ban should be lifted to ensure her better treatment abroad. So she can go for treatment whenever she needs to"

Regarding the March 24 expiry of Khaleda Zia's temporary release order, party's standing committee member said, "We demanded her unconditional release. Because we believe he was punished unjustly, without guilt."







