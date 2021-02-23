Take C-19 vaccine, follow health guidelines: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged everyone to receive coronavirus vaccine shots and maintain proper health guidelines.

She asked all to wear masks and wash hands regularly even after taking the vaccine. She also requested all to take the second doses which have to be taken between 8 and 12 weeks of the first shots.

PM Hasina said researchers are still working on finding the effectiveness of the vaccine. "At least it's giving the people protection but you've to keep yourselves more protected," she said, reminding everyone to follow doctors' recommendations to avoid being infected.

Sheikh Hasina was virtually addressing a discussion meeting marking the Great Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day from her official residence Ganobhaban. Awami League organised the programme at its 23 Bangabandhu Avenue central office. The Bangali nation had achieved everything including social, financial, cultural and political rights through the Language Movement, PM said.

"Language Movement was not only the movement to establish the rights of language,

rather it was a movement to achieve everything as the Bangalee nation," she said.

Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on protecting the country's own culture and tradition.

"Language Movement was not just a movement for language, it was the movement for our overall attainment as Bengalee nation, he (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) did that and we have to move forward maintaining it," she said.

She briefly described the contribution and role of the Father of the Nation in the Language Movement and requested all to go through the Intelligence Branch reports of Pakistan which are being publishing gradually in form of books.

Talking about the establishment of the International Mother Language Institute, she said that a great task has been put on the shoulder of the country to preserve all languages irrespective of their size.

"Create scope for research (for the researchers). This is the biggest-ever institution of this kind for preserving mother languages. There's no instance of preservation like this. We've done that," she said.

Regarding the assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975 the Prime Minister said that the spirit of the Independence was destroyed through this killing.

"The vested quarter and killers who never believed in the liberation of the country were always busy to make their own fates, not that of the country's people," she said.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death of March 18. -UNB







