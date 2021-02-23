Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Take C-19 vaccine, follow health guidelines: PM

Bangalis have achieved everything thru Language Movement, she says

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged everyone to receive coronavirus vaccine shots and maintain proper health guidelines.
She asked all to wear masks and wash hands regularly even after taking the vaccine. She also requested all to take the second doses which have to be taken between 8 and 12 weeks of the first shots.
PM Hasina said researchers are still working on finding the effectiveness of the vaccine. "At least it's giving the people protection but you've to keep yourselves more protected," she said, reminding everyone to follow doctors' recommendations to avoid being infected.
Sheikh Hasina was virtually addressing a discussion meeting marking the Great Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day from her official residence Ganobhaban. Awami League organised the programme at its 23 Bangabandhu      Avenue central office. The Bangali nation had achieved everything including social, financial, cultural and political rights through the Language Movement, PM said.
"Language Movement was not only the movement to establish the rights of language,
rather it was a movement to achieve everything as the Bangalee nation," she said.
Sheikh Hasina put emphasis on protecting the country's own culture and tradition.
"Language Movement was not just a movement for language, it was the movement for our overall attainment as Bengalee nation, he (Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) did that and we have to move forward maintaining it," she said.
She briefly described the contribution and role of the Father of the Nation in the Language Movement and requested all to go through the Intelligence Branch reports of Pakistan which are being publishing gradually in form of books.
Talking about the establishment of the International Mother Language Institute, she said that a great task has been put on the shoulder of the country to preserve all languages irrespective of their size.
"Create scope for research (for the researchers). This is the biggest-ever institution of this kind for preserving mother languages. There's no instance of preservation like this. We've done that," she said.   
Regarding the assassination of Bangabandhu on August 15, 1975 the Prime Minister said that the spirit of the Independence was destroyed through this killing.
"The vested quarter and killers who never believed in the liberation of the country were always busy to make their own fates, not that of the country's people," she said.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death of March 18.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rift rends pro-BNP lawyers’ forum
NBR summons former BB deputy governor SK Sur
611 unidentified bodies recovered last year
C-19: 7 die, 366 infected in 24 hours
Univs to reopen on May 24: Dipu Moni
DU students give 72-hr ultimatum to reopen  residential halls
Wearing glasses can prevent C-19 contamination: Indian study
Assess whether situation is conducive to reopen edn institutions: PM


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft