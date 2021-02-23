BRAC Bank to facilitate overseas study

BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with Total Student Care to facilitate overseas fee payment of the students studying abroad, says a press release.

Total Student Care (TSC) is a globally recognized education agent and one of the leading agencies for providing admission-related services to students studying abroad.

The agreement will allow the TSC clientele studying abroad, to pay their fees and living expenses using BRAC Bank Student File Services.

Md Obayedullah Khan, Director at Total Student Care;and Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Banking-TARA and Agami -Student file Banking Services; Sharmin Kazi, Branch Manager, Dhaka Central and Mymensingh Region, BRAC Bank; along withother senior officials were present at the signing ceremony.