Ziauddin Jibon Gold Cup Cricket Tournament was held on February 21, marking the International Mother Language Day at Giriganj Bazar in South Rangamalia under Sirajdikhan of Munshiganj. AKM Saifur Alam Dalu, former chairman of Basail Union, was the Chief Guest at the programme. President of Basail Union Awami League SM Ajmal Hossain was present as special guest while Basail Union Parishad Member of the Ward No. 9 Faruk Hossain Bhuiyan inaugurated the tournament. photo : courtesy