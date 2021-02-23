

DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies

Dr Mohsin had been serving the DIU as its VC for the 2nd term since November 2018.

He was also the chairperson of DU History Department, Dean of Faculty of Arts, and President of Bangladesh History Association during his long teaching career.

He completed Graduation and Post-Graduation from DU in 1959 and in 1960 respectively.

He obtained PhD degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies under the University of London in 1966.

Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) of Bangladesh Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah expressed his condolence on the death of Dr. Mohsin.

In a condolence message, the UGC Chairman said that the nation has lost a renowned educationist and historian at his death. His death is an irreparable loss to the country's higher education sector.

The chairman prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and extended deep sympathy to the bereaved family members of the deceased.











