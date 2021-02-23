Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 February, 2021, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Commemorative Stamps release   on Agartala conspiracy case

Published : Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Commemorative Stamps release   on Agartala conspiracy case

Commemorative Stamps release   on Agartala conspiracy case

Recalling the jail free day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the Agartala Conspiracy Case, the Postal Department has issued commemorative stamps marking the day.
A commemorative stamp worth Taka 10, an opening envelope worth Taka 10, a data card worth Taka 5 and a special seal were issued in this regard.
Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar unveiled the commemorative stamp and opening envelope at his office on Monday and released the data card.
The minister used a seal in this regard, said an official release here.
Referring to the Agartala conspiracy case is a surprising and glorious event in the history, the minister said the case had paved the way of mass upsurge in 1969.
Recalling Bangabandhu's Jail free day on February 22, he said the day is a historic event behind achieving the independence of the country through creating mass upsurge.
Jabbar said that the general public became rebellious against the Agartala Conspiracy Case. In the face of a strong mass movement, Ayub Khan's government was forced to withdraw the case on February 22, 1969.
The then Pakistan government had filed the case accusing 35 people including Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 3 in 1968. The case mentioned that the alleged conspiracy started in Agartala, the capital of the Indian state of Tripura.
Commemorative stamps, opening envelops and data cards can be collected from the philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO now and later from other GPOs and major post offices across the country.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BRAC Bank to facilitate overseas study
Ziauddin Jibon Gold Cup Cricket Tournament was held on February 21
CCC Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury speaking at a view exchange meeting
DIU VC Prof Mohsin dies
Commemorative Stamps release   on Agartala conspiracy case
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh
Bus-truck collision leaves 2 dead in Ctg
IT zone of KEPZ gets hi-tech park status


Latest News
Bangladesh-US talks on Feb 24
Those who don’t want to play can skip: Nazmul Hassan
Protests swell after Myanmar junta raises specter of force
UK temporarily bans some 777s from its airspace after Denver incident
French dance music superstars Daft Punk split
Tourist's body recovered from Saint Martin’s hotel
4 to die for killing man in Khulna
Evaly becomes cricket team’s sponsor for NZ tour
Sarwar appointed as new Bangladesh ambassador to Spain
Indian Air Chief in city
Most Read News
Tamima’s ex-husband issues notice seeking digitisation of marriage reg
Varsities to reopen May 24, halls May 17: Dipu Moni
Fostering education research
JU students staying at halls defying order
Laxmipur-2 MP Papul's seat vacated
All the Sheikh Hasina’s men…
Better doctor patient relationship
Seven deaths, 366 cases from COVID in a day
Now DU students enter halls breaking locks
Khaleda’s coal mine graft case: Indictment hearing Mar 22
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft