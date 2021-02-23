

Commemorative Stamps release on Agartala conspiracy case

A commemorative stamp worth Taka 10, an opening envelope worth Taka 10, a data card worth Taka 5 and a special seal were issued in this regard.

Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar unveiled the commemorative stamp and opening envelope at his office on Monday and released the data card.

The minister used a seal in this regard, said an official release here.

Referring to the Agartala conspiracy case is a surprising and glorious event in the history, the minister said the case had paved the way of mass upsurge in 1969.

Recalling Bangabandhu's Jail free day on February 22, he said the day is a historic event behind achieving the independence of the country through creating mass upsurge.

Jabbar said that the general public became rebellious against the Agartala Conspiracy Case. In the face of a strong mass movement, Ayub Khan's government was forced to withdraw the case on February 22, 1969.

The then Pakistan government had filed the case accusing 35 people including Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 3 in 1968. The case mentioned that the alleged conspiracy started in Agartala, the capital of the Indian state of Tripura.

Commemorative stamps, opening envelops and data cards can be collected from the philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO now and later from other GPOs and major post offices across the country. -BSS





